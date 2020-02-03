Police: Man arrested for breaking into dealership

VALDOSTA — An attempt to burglarize a car dealership Saturday resulted in an arrest, according to police.
At about 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Bemiss Road in reference to an alarm at the dealership, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A suspect was found at the business; a window had been pried open and an officer saw the suspect trying to hide a key fob, the statement said.
The suspect had broken into the business and entered several cars in the parking lot as well, police said.
According to the statement, Deion McNeal, 24, of Valdosta was arrested and charged with felony criminal attempt to commit burglary, misdemeanor criminal trespass – unlawful purpose, three felony counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and felony theft by taking. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
“The business alarm was invaluable in this case. It gave our officers time to arrive on the scene and arrest the offender before he could even leave the property,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
