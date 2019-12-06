VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces charges after he was found in a stolen vehicle Monday, according to police.

At about 10:13 p.m., police responded to a house in the 700 block of North Troup Street after a 911 call advised there was a suspicious vehicle parked beside a vacant house, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Friday afternoon.

Officers found a suspect inside a white Ford Expedition; he provided police with a false name, the statement said.

Police found the Expedition had been reported stolen Nov. 21. The suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody; officers found cocaine, a drug pipe and several knives on him, police said.

Blake Duffey, 33, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug-related objects, felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor giving a false name to officers and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, according to the statement.

"We are thankful that this observant citizen called 911. This citizen helped us recover a stolen vehicle and get narcotics off the street," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

 

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

