VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces charges after he was found in a stolen vehicle Monday, according to police.
At about 10:13 p.m., police responded to a house in the 700 block of North Troup Street after a 911 call advised there was a suspicious vehicle parked beside a vacant house, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Friday afternoon.
Officers found a suspect inside a white Ford Expedition; he provided police with a false name, the statement said.
Police found the Expedition had been reported stolen Nov. 21. The suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody; officers found cocaine, a drug pipe and several knives on him, police said.
Blake Duffey, 33, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug-related objects, felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor giving a false name to officers and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, according to the statement.
"We are thankful that this observant citizen called 911. This citizen helped us recover a stolen vehicle and get narcotics off the street," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.