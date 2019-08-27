Police investigating armed robbery

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at a Quikie Stop.
According to the Valdosta Police Department, a Northside Drive Quikie Stop clerk told police a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt with his face partially covered came in the store, used a handgun to demand money around 9:45 p.m.
A fight broke out between the clerk and suspect. During the fight, the handgun fired, hitting the clerk, according to the report.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital after sustaining a non-life threatening wound.
The report stated the offender was seen leaving the area in a vehicle.
VPD units and detectives from the Bureau of Investigations and Crime Scene Personnel from the Lowndes/Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory all responded to the scene.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the VPD Detectives Bureau at (229) 293-3145.
