Police investigate night club shooting

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
Saturday, police were called out to a night club in the 500 block of South Patterson Street on a report about a shooting, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
While officers were on the way, E911 took a call saying a woman who had been shot in the buttocks was heading to South Georgia Medical Center in a private car. Officers headed to both the night club and the hospital.
Investigators found that an altercation broke out at the club, resulting in someone firing a handgun at a car leaving the area, the statement said. The vehicle was occupied by several people, and the victim, who was inside the car, was hit once.
The woman was treated and released at SGMC.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
