Police investigate Living Bridges burglary

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Living Bridges Ministry Community Center overnight, confirmed authorities.
A man kicked in the back door of the center located on Adair Street at 11:45 p.m. Monday, and security footage captured the man returning at 4:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday leaving with items, said Darcy Gunter, co-founder of Living Bridges.
She said she believes a second person was the driver of a black Chevrolet Traverse being used in the burglary. Security cameras captured the image of vehicle.
Items taken included tools belonging to a contractor, a flat screen TV, Bluetooth speakers and smaller items, she said.
More details are to come.
