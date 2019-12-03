VALDOSTA – Police officials are investigating the cause of a traffic accident that occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Jaycee Shack Road and Inner Perimeter Road, according to a police statement.
The Valdosta Police Department responded about 10:45 a.m. and determined a car going north on Jaycee Shack Road attempted to cross over in front of another headed east on Inner Perimeter Road, the statement reads.
The area was closed off to about 1 p.m. while police investigated.
Occupants of both cars were transported to South Georgia Medical Center, according to a statement.
This story is being followed and will be updated.
