Police investigate armed robbery of Valdosta convenience store

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a Tuesday armed robbery at a convenience store, according to a police statement.
At about 7 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block West Hill Avenue business after an employee reported the robbery, the statement said. An unknown man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money, police said.
After taking an undetermined amount of cash, he left in a vehicle parked near the business. Detectives and crime-scene personnel responded and processed evidence at the scene.
The only description of the robber provided by police is "African-American male, age unknown."
“Luckily no one was injured during this incident, and we need assistance from the community to identify the offender. If you were in the area at the time of this robbery and you noticed anything, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229) 293-3145,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
