Police identify Valdosta murder suspect

VALDOSTA — Police have identified the suspect in a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a Cook County teen in Valdosta.
Travis Graham, 20, of Valdosta is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Tuesday.
At about 2 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to a residence in the 3500 block of Lenox Drive after someone called 911 saying there had been a shooting at a party, according to the statement.
Officers found Jeffery Franklin, 18, of Cook County with a gunshot wound to his torso, the statement said. Police and civilians rendered first aid until EMTs arrived, but Franklin was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Detectives determined a fight broke out at the party; during the fight, someone fired a shot into Franklin, according to the statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Franklin’s family and friends during this time. This was an unnecessary act of violence that cost the life of a young man who had a bright future ahead of him,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in an earlier statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.