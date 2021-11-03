Police: Homicide suspect turns himself in

VALDOSTA — A suspect in a September homicide turned himself in earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.
Torianto Markese Jackson, 31, turned himself in to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Monday, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
At about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, officers headed to the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue after E911 received calls about a shooting.
Police found Ronnie Greer, 32, of Valdosta with a gunshot wound and began administering first aid.
Greer was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died, police said.
Warrants were taken out against Jackson for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.