Police: Guns, drugs seized

VALDOSTA — A search resulted in an arrest on drug and weapons charges Thursday, police said.
Narcotics detectives and the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Lilly Street, according to a VPD statement.
Detectives had received complaints about possible narcotics activity at the residence.
More than 235 grams of marijuana, which police said was packaged for sale and distribution, were seized, as were 74 methamphetamine pills, two handguns and one pistol, police said.
A resident, described as a 28-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of Schedule II with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, police said.
“We are thankful for the citizens that came forward with the information on this residence because they did not want this activity in their neighborhood. Our officers and detectives did an excellent job to get these narcotics and firearms off the street,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
