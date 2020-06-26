Police force, Confederate memorial focus of Lowndes meeting

VALDOSTA — Removing the Confederate memorial from the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square and police use of force were the focus of a meeting Thursday evening.
About two dozen people, including Lowndes County commissioners and Valdosta City Council members, met at the Lowndes County Civic Center to discuss racial tensions in the community.
Valdosta State University’s Sociology and Anthropology Club sponsored the meeting. D.J. Davis, club president, served as moderator.
One incident that was referenced many times during the meeting was a recent lawsuit filed by Antonio Smith, a Black man, claiming Valdosta police used excessive force when they mistook him for a criminal suspect. Smith’s attorney claims his client’s arm was broken in the scuffle.
Asked what would be necessary to get local law enforcement to require de-escalation tactics and ban chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said since the sheriff is a constitutionally required elected official, any changes in the county would have to come out of his office.
“I have tremendous confidence” in the sheriff’s office, he said. “Sometimes mistakes are made, but they are trying as best as they can.”
An elected community police board was one idea mentioned. The board would review all use-of-force incidents. City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley said people would need to be educated in the political process.
“We’ve got to get people to vote and understand the process,” she said. “People don’t show up for City Council meetings, yet when something happens, they start calling us.”
Slaughter said there could be legal hurdles with getting an elected committee, since elections would be subject to state laws. He said an appointed board, with appointments split between county and city and drawn from a list of volunteers, might be more workable.
Kevin Bussey, a former Valdosta mayoral candidate, asked if the city and county would consider adding a “unity” monument to the courthouse square without taking down the current Confederate monument.
The Confederate statue, which was erected in 1911 and paid for by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, became the focal point of a lengthy discussion. It features a Confederate soldier and is engraved with the dedication “Our Confederate Dead.”
Slaughter said a similar idea came up in 2017 — putting up a monument for racial equality as a counterbalance to the Confederate statue — but the plan submitted “was not in good taste” and was turned down.
“Now, if someone proposed something in good taste, it would be considered,” he said. “I’m not giving a commitment to it; it would simply be considered.”
The commission chairman said moving the monument would be an almost impossible task. Many Confederate statues have been hauled down around the South in recent months, but a Georgia state law passed last year makes moving these monuments in Georgia very difficult.
“If we moved it from its present position (on a corner of the courthouse square), legally we would have to put it in an equally prominent position elsewhere on the square,” Slaughter said.
He also said the statue was not erected in hate but as a memorial to war dead.
At least two people in the crowd disagreed with him. Dr. Thomas Aiello, a history professor at Valdosta State University, said the UDC, in its charter, was dedicated to promoting white supremacy.
“That statue was put there to remind Valdosta’s blacks not to get out of line,” he said.
Cristina Walker stood and said, “Hate is never the right thing” and said the monument should be removed.
“When we moved here from Colorado, the first thing we saw was a Confederate flag,” she said. “We should get rid of all the flags and symbols of hatred.”
Also heard were calls for reopening the case of Kendrick “KJ” Johnson, a student whose death at Lowndes High School in 2013 was ruled accidental; his family has long claimed there was foul play involved.
Ending the meeting was discussion of infrastructure improvements to Valdosta’s southside. Valdosta Mayor Pro Tem Tim Carroll said programs such as enterprise zones and development zones, which offer developers tax credits, are among the few ready-made programs that could help, though they were rarely used.
After the meeting, Davis said a similar meeting would be arranged in 45 days, giving local leaders time to come up with answers to some of the questions raised.
“I like the idea of having a board to hold the police and sheriff’s office accountable,” he said. “I don’t believe that (the Antonio Smith incident) was a racist incident. We have to fight to keep people from seeing Valdosta as a redneck town, which it isn’t.”
Davis also pressed for increased use of body cameras by law enforcement.
“When they pull someone over, they should have those cameras going … and it helps the officer as well. If someone claims they did something, there’s video proof one way or the other.”
Davis said he is also arranging another meeting, gathering black and white mothers to talk and understand each other, at 5 p.m., July 12, at 212 West St.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
