VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department and the Valdosta Fire Department are collecting donations for their annual Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Firefighter programs.
The purpose of these programs is "to brighten the holiday season for Valdosta families by providing selected youth ages 4-12 with some holiday shopping money," city officials said in a statement.
Each youth participant will be paired with a public safety professional, who will serve as a positive role model as well as a designated shopping buddy.
The Shop with a Firefighter program is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Walmart Supercenter, 340 Norman Drive.
The Shop with a Cop program is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3274 Inner Perimeter Road
The holiday youth programs rely solely on monetary donations, city officials said. Donations can be made payable to “Valdosta Shop with a Cop” or “Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter” and may be dropped off at either the police department, 500 N. Toombs St., or at the fire department, 106 S. Oak St.
Children nominated for either program must live and attend school in the City of Valdosta and must be recommended by a police officer, firefighter, teacher or school principal, city officials said. While both programs focus on providing for youth with financial needs, the VFD’s program also seeks to identify and help Valdosta youth who are survivors of home fires.
For more information or to donate to these youth holiday events, contact VPD Officer Randall Hancock, (229) 242-2606, ext. 4090, or VFD Capt. James Clinkscales, (229) 333-1835.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.