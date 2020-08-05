Police, fire vehicles top Lake Park City Council agenda

LAKE PARK — Topics at the Lake Park City Council meeting Tuesday ranged from buying a new police car to selling a used fire department truck.
Police Chief David Kinsey told council if the city wants to buy a new police vehicle, it should do so by Sept. 2 to beat the rush as Detroit gears up to produce cars again after much of the industry was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“General Motors just started building cars a month ago,” he said. “We need to get our order in soon or it could be spring or summer before delivery.”
The chief also mentioned installation of traffic control cameras begins Aug. 10.
Council debated whether to give certain homeowners on Broadway Street one last warning about moving their mailboxes back ahead of a new paving project.
City Council voted on accepting bids for a used fire truck.
The truck, a GMC E-1 mini pumper, has raked in four bids at an online sales site. The highest offer so far stands at $15,000.
Council voted to hold the truck open for bids until Aug. 12, accepting no bid less than $15,000.
Ordinance 124 was adopted, moving the city’s deadline for business license renewals from April 1 to May 15.
Council announced public meeting dates regarding millage rates.
The hearings, to be held at City Hall, will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 11, and 6 p.m., Aug. 20.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
