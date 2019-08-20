Police, fire chiefs meet public

VALDOSTA — When Victor Marshall went to get breakfast at the Zacadoo's, he didn't expect to run into a few familiar faces.
City fire and police chiefs stopped by the Zacadoo's on Ashley Street Tuesday morning to meet with members of the public.
Marshall used to work with Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at Sears in the Valdosta Mall and wanted to see if the chief remembered him. The two chatted a little bit before Marshall had to leave with his breakfast.
He said it's great the chiefs get out and meet people. He also spoke briefly with Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
"She's got a detective working for her who used to work at Sam's Club with me, and it's good for them to get out so people can see them," Marshall said. "It humanizes them and lets people know they care."
Manahan said she and Boutwell like to get out in the public every so often to let people put a face to the name and have an open dialogue with them.
Being out in the community, in a place where people get their breakfast and pick up a cup of coffee, allows everyone the opportunity to meet the chiefs, she said; it's important they be accessible.
"We're meeting in the middle of the community," Manahan said. "It makes us more approachable to citizens. It tells them they can come and meet us. We hope it makes people more comfortable talking to us."
Boutwell agreed and said the event is about developing relationships with the community.
There are many rumors about police and fire officials that spread, but the departments rarely get the chance to defend themselves or set the story straight, he said.
At the event, Boutwell said he was asked questions about a fire that happened years ago and corrected some errors in the story people had heard through the grapevine.
"Our involvement in the community not only allows people to put a face to the name, but it gives them the chance to ask questions," Boutwell said. "I appreciate the opportunity to come out and share that information with them."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
