Police: Don't be 'Scrooged' by thieves

VALDOSTA — With the holidays approaching, Valdosta police want the public to protect themselves from thieves.
The police offered the following tips for safe holidays:
— While out shopping make sure to keep vehicle doors locked. Place all items of value in the trunk or other areas that can be secured out of sight. If this is not possible, take the items home and drop them off.
— Thieves go around looking for packages delivered to homes while the resident is away. To avoid this, try and be home when the package is to be delivered, or give specific directions to the delivery company that will prevent these packages from being left in vulnerable areas. Another solution is to have a friend or family member pick the packages up.
— “This is the time of year for neighbors to lookout for neighbors. If you see or hear of anyone involved in these types of crimes notify us immediately,” said police Captain Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
