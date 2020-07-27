VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department wants to feed hungry families.
As some local families deal with food insecurities during the coronavirus pandemic, the Valdosta Police Department is collecting food for the Living Bridges Ministry sack lunch program, according to a statement from the city.
The police department is collecting specific non-perishable food items that can be dropped off in the police department lobby collection box, 500 N. Toombs St., or to Living Bridges Ministry, 111 E. Adair St., organizers said.
Food can be dropped off during regular business hours.
Items needed include:
• cans of beef stew
• cornbread mix
• cookie/brownie mix
• family-size cans of soup
• boxed mac n cheese
• chicken/Hamburger Helper meals
• canned vegetables
• canned fruits
• Graham crackers
• saltine/Ritz crackers
• jars of peanut butter
• jars of grape/strawberry jelly
• spaghetti noodles
• fettuccine noodles
• spaghetti/fettuccine sauces
• cans of baked beans
• cans of pizza sauce
• boxed cereals
• instant oatmeal/instant grits
“We are always trying to build relationships between the police department and the community. This is one way we can give back by partnering with a local organization to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randall Hancock, VPD community policing officer.
The sack lunch program began as a way to serve local families with meals during unplanned school closures in March due to the pandemic. The program quickly grew from 116 people served during the first event to an average of 700 people served now each week, organizers said.
“To have the opportunity in a crisis to respond and help give people a simple meal who otherwise maybe wouldn’t be able to afford one is a huge blessing. We are hopeful that what we are doing is building relationships with the people we serve. We hope that in the future they will participate in programs we offer and their lives will be changed,” said Darcy Gunter, director of adult and children’s ministries.
So far, the sack lunch program has served 51,000 meals to local families in need. The drive-through program serves lunches in the front yard of the Living Bridges Ministry Community Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m Wednesdays. The program is scheduled to run through Aug. 26.
For more information on the sack lunch program, call (229) 234-7427 or visit www.livingbridgesministry.org.
