Police: Car left running stolen; arrest made

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta woman faces vehicle theft charges after a Friday incident, police said.
Around 3:42 p.m., an officer headed for the 400 block of Northside Drive on a vehicle theft call, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
The car’s owner had left the engine running while he went to an apartment, police said. The owner saw a person they recognized take the vehicle.
The officer searched the area, located the car on Bemiss Road and made a traffic stop.
A 33-year-old Valdosta woman is charged with theft by taking motor vehicle (felony), police said.
“This officer did a great job, not only locating and arresting the offender but also recovering the vehicle and returning it to it to the rightful owner. We would ask everyone to never leave an unoccupied vehicle unlocked and running,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
