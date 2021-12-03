Police: Bicyclist killed in accident

VALDOSTA — A 75-year-old bicyclist was killed in an accident Tuesday, police said.
At 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a traffic accident in the 3300 block of North Valdosta Road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. A 911 caller said a bicycle rider had been hit by a car.
Witnesses said the bike rider suddenly got in front of oncoming traffic and that the collision was unavoidable, police said.
Cecil Gorham Jr., 75, of Valdosta was pronounced dead on the scene, the statement said.
No charges will be filed in the case.
“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Gorham’s family as well as to those involved in this case,” VPD Lt. Sabrina Smith said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
