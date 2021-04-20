Police: Barricaded man taken without incident

VALDOSTA — Police managed to keep a barricaded suspect from killing himself last week, according to police statement released Tuesday.
Around 2:30 p.m. April 14, a man, age 39, called E911 saying he was going to shoot and stab himself, the Valdosta Police Department statement said. Police arrived at his residence, in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue, and talked with him through a door.
The man said he wanted to die and wanted police to shoot him.
The police department’s Crisis Negotiations Unit came to the scene, and negotiators talked to the man through a window for more than three hours while the man held a large butcher knife.
The man told negotiators he had barricaded his door with a refrigerator. He also cut himself and smeared the blood on the window, the statement said.
The Benchmark Mobile Crisis team helped police with evaluation of the man; after it was determined he needed an emergency mental evaluation but would not come outside on his own, police entered the home.
Once inside they found the man armed with a knife but were able to take him into custody without incident, police said.
“I am very proud of the response of our department during this incident. From the first officer on scene until the situation was under control, our officers and detectives handled the situation incredibly. We are greatly appreciative of the quick response and the working relationship we have with Benchmark,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
