Police ask for help in finding murder suspect

VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a fatal nightclub stabbing.
Despite following up on every available tip, Bernard Sanders Jr., 35, of Valdosta has not been taken into custody in connection with the Oct. 7 death of Artavious Allen, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Thursday.
At 2 a.m., Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to an East Hill Avenue night club after receiving several E911 calls about a stabbing, police said.
Allen was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but died, authorities said.
Detectives determined Allen had been involved in a fight inside the club which resulted in the stabbing.
Sanders is wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, the police statement said. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
“We encourage anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sanders, to call 911 immediately. Sanders is considered armed and dangerous, so please do not approach him but call law enforcement,” the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
