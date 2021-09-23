Police arrest man in Fry Street killing

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday, reports state.
Decorius Montanise Sirmans, 23, faces a murder charge in the death of Brandon Bryant, 23, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. Authorities also charged Sirmans with aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the statement said.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, police officers and detectives headed to the 800 block of South Fry Street after several people called E911 to report a shooting.
Officers found Bryant with gunshot wounds; he was later declared dead at South Georgia Medical Center.
Sirmans and Byant, both of Valdosta, knew each other, police said.
“I am so proud of the continuous great job that officers and detectives do daily. They worked tirelessly to ensure that this offender was taken off of the streets. This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a young man for no reason,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
People with information about this case should call the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
