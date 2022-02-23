Police: Arrest made in drive-by shooting

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man Feb. 18 for a drive-by shooting earlier in the month.
At about 5 p.m. Feb 14, police headed to the 700 block of Habersham Road after receiving several phone calls about a vehicle driving past a home at high speed while a passenger fired a gun at the house, according to Valdosta Police Department statement released this week.
No one had been shot but six people from ages 10 to 52 were in the home.
An anonymous tip said a suspect was sitting outside a home in the 2400 block of University Drive bragging about a drive-by shooting and saying he was ready to do it again.
Detectives determined the suspect had been in an argument with someone in the Habersham Road house earlier in the day, the statement said. Surveillance video turned up of the suspect getting into the passenger side of a car that matched the description of the vehicle seen on Habersham Road, the statement said
The suspect — described as a 25-year-old Valdosta man — was taken into custody Feb. 18 on warrants of six counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.
“This is a great example of teamwork by citizens and our detectives. Working together, detectives were able to obtain information to obtain arrest warrants and get this dangerous person off of the streets before he could do another shooting,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.