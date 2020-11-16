Police: Armed man charged in shoplifting case

VALDOSTA — A shoplifting arrest became a struggle with an armed suspect Friday, police said.
At about 8 p.m., a Valdosta police officer working extra duty at the Valdosta Mall became aware of a shoplifting in a mall store, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.
A loss-prevention officer stopped a person after appearing to hide a bottle of cologne in his clothes, the statement said.
As the police officer tried to detain the suspect, the man became combative; after a brief struggle, the officer got the upper hand and held the suspect until more police arrived, according to the statement.
When more police arrived, the suspect, who had been handcuffed behind his back, tried to reach his pants pocket; officers retrieved a handgun from the pocket, police said.
While officers were trying to get the man in a patrol vehicle to transport him to Lowndes County Jail, he continued resisting officers by using his legs to push away from officers, thr statement said.
Cameron Chandler, 24, of Valdosta is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), obstruction of an officer (felony), three counts of obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), battery (misdemeanor) and shoplifting (misdemeanor), the police statement said.
The recovered handgun had been reported stolen earlier this year, police said.
The police officer and the loss-prevention officer both received minor injuries during the struggle, the statement said.
“No call for service is ‘routine’ for our officers, and this is proof as to how quickly events can change,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.