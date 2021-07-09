Police: Adel man charged in shooting of 2 women in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A Cook County resident was jailed Thursday on aggravated assault charges related to the shooting earlier in the week of two women in Valdosta, police said.
At 1:41 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, police responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after E911 callers reported hearing gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers who arrived at the scene were told two women were at South Georgia Medical Center with gunshot wounds, the statement said.
One victim, a 19-year-old woman, had a gunshot wound to her abdomen, while the other, a 31-year-old woman, had a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.
Detectives determined that a suspect, who was known to one victim, had followed the victims to a residence in the 800 block of South Fry Street, then shot at four people multiple times, striking the two women, the statement said
Information on the suspect was sent out to local agencies, and officers with the Adel Police Department quickly located him; he was taken into custody without incident, police said
Willie Curtis Chapman, 64, of Adel is being held at Lowndes County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, the police statement said.
Both victims were still hospitalized but reported in good condition, police said.
“Our thoughts go out to these victims and we hope for a full recovery for them. I am proud of the hard work of our detectives and the great teamwork with local law enforcement,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Police urge anyone with information about this case to contact the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
