Poirot Investigates: Agatha Christie

Legendary mystery writer Agatha Christie penned dozens of novels featuring detective Hercule Poirot.
Her "Poirot Investigates" gathers more than a dozen short stories featuring the detective with the abundant grey cells and the meticulous mustache.
Here, Poirot encounters a possible Egyptian mummy's curse, a kidnapped British prime minister, people who disguise themselves as others, a dead uncle who hopes to outwit his independent niece out of an inheritance, a mystery Poirot solves by only receiving information on the case refusing to visit the crime scene, and a case where the great Poirot fails.
Christie creates Captain Hastings as the narrator for all of these short stories. Hastings is the Watson to Poirot's Holmes here, though Hastings is as irritated with Poirot's abilities and no small arrogance as much as Watson is in awe of Holmes' deductive abilities.
Though teetering toward nearly a century since originally published, "Poirot Investigates" feels like a story from a period following World War I but the storytelling does not feel dated.
It's likely as much fun for a new generation following Poirot and Hastings adventures as it was for generations nearly a century ago.
