Dear Valdosta and Lowndes County people, did you know we have a gifted poet, Trent Busch, in our midst, one who when the work is considered will stand with Robert Frost, Maya Angelou and Mary Oliver?
Did you know that Trent has been publishing and winning prizes for his work for over 50 years and with this new book is apparently writing better than ever? In an age that has often printed and given prizes to poems that make absolutely no sense, I implore all readers to order Trent’s book and find again your love of poetry.
I hate to sound too impressed but I am overwhelmed with the insight and quality of this new book, "Plumb Level and Square."
Also, I’m always pleased when I read or find out that a writer has more than one interest. Sometimes, Stephen King plays guitar with a band called Rock Bottom Remainders, and Woody Allen is known to play the clarinet almost every weekend at Café Carlyle in New York City.
So, I’m especially gratified to find Trent Busch’s poetry book, "Plumb Level and Square," which deals mostly with his hobby of wood working and turns that enterprise into some of the best poems I’ve ever read. I especially admire Trent’s love for his tools and for the different kinds of wood he works with and the strange and wonderful connections he makes through them to his family and memories.
I know the value of good tools and remember — when I still did sewing for others — the joy I found in a small machine that could make a buttonhole, perfectly, in a matter of seconds. Of course, there’s the other side of that coin that Trent explores, how one’s long-term use of tools turns them into living presences, with personalities.
But the book is about more than those impressions, and often deals with places and relatives, and even more kindly he gives his poetic consideration to those people and animals of no importance in a community.
Some of the poems are so sad and so true that the words bring you to tears:
"But no one can fix a board / too short, just as someone / after a stroke is no / longer Uncle Billy."
But other poems are funny, yet still with a bit of mystery in them, such as “Le Breun and the Delivery Man,” about a package that is delivered, yet the receiver doesn’t know what it is or why it was sent. Like the books that come in the mail that I didn’t order.
The name “Le Breun,” in three poems, had me going for a while, but then I remembered a poem by a LeBreun Foxx Jr. in Odradek. I believe Trent uses that name as his alter-ego character, as I still have and use in my writing my childhood made-up friends. And Odradek still exists at VSU, giving students, teachers and alum the thrill of publishing their work.
How long ago was it, Trent, that you wrote the poem, “To a Fox who Got the Grapes”?
Another mystery is the spelling of the word, Munday for Monday, which seems to me to come from the word, “mundane,” which Mondays certainly can be. And the poem about the “Shop Vac” made me laugh out loud with the last lines: “making sure we know it / sees but does not fear the broom.”
Against all the laws of letting the work speak for itself, as a writer, I would love to have Trent teach a class on writing poetry and say what inspired him to write this or that poem or how he chose this or that word. And I congratulate him on still writing poetry — usually a young man’s game — and writing it is so well and so tellingly some of the truths of a long life.
I feel I know you as I know Mary Oliver, that lovely woman poet, who would have envied Trent’s poem, “The Sighter from Munday,” who is given the job of sighting bees.
Most of all, I’m so proud that Snake Nation Press was the first one to appreciate and publish Trent Busch’s poem, “Edges of Roads,” which was the first-place winner of the 2016 Margaret Reid Poetry Prize, published by Winning Writers. To hear him read the poem and see a video, which his granddaughter, Peyton Busch Carper, edited, go to the following site: https://winningwriters.com/past-winning-entries/edges-of-roads. And "Plumb Level and Square" can be purchased on cyberwit.net and Amazon.
Roberta George is the founding publisher of the Valdosta-based Snake Nation Press.
