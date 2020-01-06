“The Grudge” (Horror: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Starring: Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Demián Bichir
Director: Nicolas Pesce
Rated: R (Disturbing violence and gore, terror and profanity)
Movie Review: Five prequel movies titled “The Grudge” debuted before this one, starting with "Ju-on: The Grudge" (Director Takashi Shimizu, 2002).
The latest version is similar to the 2002 Japanese movie. The latest “Grudge” has smart concepts and a very talented cast, but it consists of snippets from that jump around in the mid-2000s. Even more, the script does not inspire one to care about the characters because of their typical horror-genre actions.
After a woman murders her family, Detective Muldoon (Riseborough), a single mother, investigates the case sometime later. After visiting the house where the murders happened, she discovers a vengeful ghost, Kayako (Junko Bailey), inhabits the cursed house. Soon, demonic spirits begin tormenting Muldoon as she races to save herself and her son.
Nicolas Pesce directs this horror. He is no stranger to the genre. He has only two other horror movies on his resume. “The Eyes of My Mother” (2016) and “Piercing” (2018). Pesce and co-writer Jeff Buhler expand on Takashi Shimizu’s original screenplay. Pesce and Buhler apply as many smart concepts as they do formulaic ones.
The pluses are the use of multiple age groups with large racial diversity. Usually, horror movies show mostly Caucasian women mainly followed by small children also of Euro-American descent. “The Grudge” has a talented multiracial cast. John Cho, Demián Bichir Jacki Weaver, Frankie Faison and William Sadler are just a few of the actors. They join Riseborough for an interesting cast.
Despite its talented cast, the poor parts of this movie are numerous. They are typical features of a horror-genre movie. Most of the movie takes place in a large two-story house that consists of dimly lit rooms, which feel creepy even without people present. And, of course, the characters' actions are puzzling.
Additionally, the movie jumps from 2004 to 2006. Each time shift creates several story arcs. Different characters arrive with each sub-story. Before one has time to know them, the new person dies. Therefore, these characters elicit little sympathy. By the time the movie ties all of the stories into one, the movie is nearly over and does not inspire one to care.
For example, a little girl is home alone and you cannot reach her father for hours; so, you stay at the house with her rather than calling the police. Even when the character's wife indicates calling law-enforcement authorities is the appropriate action, her husband just decides to stay until her father comes home.
This is a smart decision, yes? It is not. The decision is asinine, especially when the child appears ill and the father is unreachable.
Modern horror flicks’ writers think with half a brain, that is not the good half. “The Grudge” while containing some entertaining fright is lackluster otherwise.
Grade: C- (One may have a grudge after observing this.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar
