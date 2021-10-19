Pleasant weather blankets S.Ga.

VALDOSTA — South Georgia should expect pleasant weather this week, forecasters said.
A high-pressure system over the region will keep things dry with highs climbing into the lower 80s, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“(The week) is going to be relatively quiet,” said Isaac Longley, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The clear skies should last until midweek, when a weak cold front will try to push its way south as the high pressure slides off into the ocean, Longley said.
Oliver said the weak front could still bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico north, raising rain chances around Valdosta Thursday and Friday to as high as 30%.
“There’s a chance at the end of the week for some spotty showers,” Longley said. Oliver said the region could get, at best, half an inch of rain.
Another high-pressure system is expected to build up over the weekend, bringing more clear skies with highs in the lower 80s, Longley said.
Both meteorologists said there was little chance of severe weather this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
