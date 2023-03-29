VALDOSTA — Following a spate of rain and thunderstorms Monday, weather forecasters foresaw clearing skies and more seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week in and around Valdosta.
Monday’s wet weather was caused by a cold front that moved through South Georgia, said Cameron Young, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
As the cold front moved out, drier air was expected to come into the region behind it, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Along with the dry air, milder temperatures were expected to follow. Recent highs for Valdosta had been in the 80s; Wednesday’s high was only expected to reach 72 degrees, with the overnight low dipping into the upper 40s, according to the weather service forecast.
For the rest of the week, similar “very pleasant days” and cooler nights are expected under clearing skies, though a warming trend is likely to push the daytime highs back into the 80s by Friday.
Young and Larson agreed that Saturday is the mostly likely time for the next round of rain, as another cold front heads toward South Georgia. The weather service put the chance of precipitation at 60%.
“We’ll have the potential for heavy storms, downpours and gusty winds,” Larson said. “There won’t be much of a cool down after this front.”
Both forecasters said that, aside from Saturday, there isn’t much of a chance for widespread severe weather in sight.
