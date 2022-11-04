HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (6-3, 2-2 District 3-AAA) won’t be playing for a region title on Friday.
However, their game against the Brookwood Warriors (6-3, 4-0 District 3-AAA) still has high stakes.
“It’s a rivalry game, it is senior night,” head coach Justin Henderson said. “Potentially our last home game, but with a win you’ve got to kind of feel good about hosting a playoff game and that’d be the first one in about three years.”
The Valiants clock in at No. 5 in the latest rankings. If the season ended today, the Valiants would travel to Bellville to face the Pinewood Christian Patriots for their first playoff game.
Valwood will be tasked with slowing down a Brookwood offense that’s averaged 36.1 points per game this season and 46.3 points per game in region play.
“They’re ranked No. 2 in the state and for good reason,” Henderson said.
Perhaps the biggest challenge will be containing wide receiver TJ Thomas. Thomas leads the Warriors in rushing yards and total touchdowns and is second in receiving yards.
On top of his playmaking ability, Henderson believes that Thomas’ blocking ability makes him even more of a threat.
“Obviously, he’s an excellent player,” Henderson said. “His receiving stats and numbers are there for anybody to see, but he can block on the edge too. So, when you’re geared up for that run and that two tight [end] look, you know, they still have, it’s still a double passing attack form.”
Henderson also isn’t overlooking wide receiver Destin Moore or Brookwood’s other receivers.
“He’s also a good player out there at X and Z,” Henderson said. “The guys not mentioned there are great. “The ones that I did mention are good route runners and are good catchers of the football, so you got to make sure that everybody’s covered up.”
While Valwood has a tough challenge before them, Henderson thinks that the team’s past games against good receivers, running backs, and all-around players will benefit them.
Valwood’s offense also faces a challenge against a Brookwood defense that has 67 tackles for loss and 16 sacks on the season.
Henderson thinks that a strong running game, led by sophomore running backs Triston White and Mills Moorman, could help turn the tide.
“We’re going to try to be as devastating as we can in the run game with Triston,” Henderson said. “Mills had a couple of good carries the other night against Deerfield, so hopefully we found a little depth there at the running back position.”
Additionally, the Valiants’ offense comes into the game after a rough outing against Deerfield-Windsor. The Valiants had multiple turnovers in the 34-7 loss.
Still, Henderson believes that last week was more of an anomaly than a trend.
“It really boils down to if we get behind the sticks,” Henderson said. “On Friday night, you know, when we got behind the sticks we were punting. When we didn’t, we’d drive the length of the field. Unfortunately, we did have a couple of turnovers the other night, but I don’t find that to be a trend.”
With a lot on the line, Henderson expects his team to be fired up and ready to roll.
“We’re geared up and ready to play,” Henderson said. “A lot [is] on the line, so it should be a fun, exciting night.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.