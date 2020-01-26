Playing Hank: Show brings 'Country Royalty' to life

VALDOSTA – Jason Petty is pretty sure Hank done it this way.
Petty has been portraying country music legend Hank Williams since 1996. Actually, he started performing Williams songs from 1990-95 when he played about 10 different country personalities at Opryland.
Based on those performances, he was selected to play Williams at the legendary Ryman in Nashville in the show "Hank Williams: Lost Highway." He played the show at the Ryman, in the national tour; he won an Obie Award for best off-Broadway performance playing Hank. He played Williams for a year in Branson.
Now, Petty tours with Gail Bliss as Williams and country legend Patsy Cline in "Country Royalty: A Salute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline."
Tuesday, Petty and Bliss bring Hank and Patsy to Mathis City Auditorium as part of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series. "Country Royalty" was a late season replacement for the Presenter Series after the scheduled musical "Once" closed its national tour.
Petty brings more than 25 years of playing Williams to the Mathis stage. An impressive feat given that Williams died at the age of 29 in 1953.
But hear the wail of his voice, look into the distant stare in his eyes, contemplate the despair of his lyrics, Hank Williams crunched decades of experience, loneliness and wisdom into his songs and into his short life.
"The thing about Hank is no matter how old I get, he's still timeless," Petty said in a phone interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. "His was the voice of experience. Everything Hank wrote, he lived it. He was his own National Enquirer of his day. If he and his wife had a fight, everybody knew about it because he wrote about it in a song."
Petty knows many of the stories, told to him by musicians, friends and other people who knew Williams.
As the Waylon Jennings song asks, "Tell me one more time, just so's I'll understand / Are your sure Hank done it this way? / Did ol' Hank really do it this way?"
While playing Williams at the Ryman, people who knew Hank came back stage after the show to commend Petty's performance. People such as Don Helms, who backed Williams on steel guitar with the Drifting Cowboys.
"Every night, someone would come backstage who knew Hank and tell me stories about him," Petty said. "I started writing them down."
He has incorporated some of the stories into "Country Royalty."
"I don't swear to God they're true," he said, "but they are the stories I've been told by the people who knew him."
Petty said Hank Williams is the most influential songwriter, performer and recording artist in the history of country music. Everything about him. "Hank Williams is the most important figure in country music," he added.
Petty argues Patsy Cline is the most influential woman in country music. And fellow "Country Royalty" star Gail Bliss has the voice and knowledge to bring Cline to life, he said. Bliss was friends with Charlie Dick, Cline's widower, so she also has many stories to share.
Petty said Patsy and Hank share the ability to reach listeners even decades after their deaths; Patsy Cline was only 30 when she died in 1963.
"When you hear them sing, you feel like you're not alone in your suffering," Petty said. "... And Hank could feel lonely in a crowd of friends."
For "Country Royalty," Petty plays one half of the show and Bliss the other half, running through Hank and Patsy songs and stories respectively.
And, yes, though Williams and Cline never performed together on stage, in a recording or even during the same years – he died almost five years before she became famous, Petty and Bliss sing a song together as Hank and Patsy.
Petty said he can see himself playing Williams for years to come. Not just because Hank's music is ageless but because of something Don Helms and other long-gone musicians told Petty.
"They told me, 'when we're gone, you're the guy,'" Petty said. "So I feel compelled to do it. Not because I'm decent at it but because these guys have entrusted me with it."
SHOWTIME
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series hosts "Country Royalty: A Salute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline."
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Where: Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
An optional, pre-show dinner is available at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the auditorium. Advanced reservations a must for the dinner.
More information, tickets: Call (229) 247-2787; visit turnercenter.org; or visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St.
