PLAY REVIEW: VSU's 'The Wolves' a howling success

VALDOSTA – Ian Andersen is right.
In an interview for a preview story this week, the director of the Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance production of "The Wolves" said the script contains some of the most complex dialogue he's encountered in his theatrical career.
Within a moment of the show's opening in the Lab Theatre, audiences encounter just what he means.
Think of overhearing the conversations of a group of teens – in the lobby of a movie theatre, dance recitals, or soccer warmups which is the setting for "The Wolves." The stuff that kids talk about without adult supervision – the jokes, the F-bombs, the sing-song patter. Not just what they say but how they say it. Talking to everyone, talking over each other, repeating a line when uncertain it's heard, sidebar conversations between a couple of kids within the larger group conversation.
"The Wolves" captures the reality of that in a live performance immediately.
At first, like overhearing a conversation between a group of teens, "The Wolves" conversation is chaos, overlapping sentence fragments, ideas threading in and out of each other, interruptions, outbursts, laughter, lost words with other words, then the listener identifies who's who – who's the leader, the thinker, the bully, the clown, the quiet one, the picked-on ones, etc. Then the rhythm emerges, the give and take where the conversation is understood even when every word cannot immediately be identified, the mind attunes itself to the rhythm, fills in the blanks from reactions, facial expressions, body language.
Then one understands Andersen's comment, appreciates the brilliance of playwright Sarah Delappe's Pulitzer Prize finalist dialogue, marvels at the talents of this exceptional all-female cast.
One imagines Andersen in directing "The Wolves" as a conductor masterfully teaching an orchestra how to perform a complex symphony. At first, the patter sounds like the moments when an orchestra is turning up before a concert then Andersen brings all of these discordant sounds together for a symphony of sound and understanding that is stunning for its complex arrangement and how naturally it all flows.
The ensemble cast brings this girls high school soccer team to life. The cast performs with the give-and-take unity of a band, with everyone playing at once some moments, breaking off into duos and trios at other times, and each having solo moments in the spotlight.
Laiah Harris, Molly Armstrong, Sarah Suzor, Isabel Markowski, Alex Seelmeyer, Chloe Ochoa, Rachel Vuong, Megan Hashem, Annabelle Rose play the members of the Wolves soccer team with authenticity. They may be university students but they are believable as high school students. Their voices are emotive and funny, brash and loud, in a conversational way, like overhearing that real teen conversation at the mall. Susanna Lloyd plays the only non-Wolves character – a Soccer Mom at the end of the play.
Delappe gives each character a distinct personality and the cast finds the niche and depth of each one. While the characters are known only by their numbers rather than names for the majority of the play, they seem more like real people than most of the named characters in many other plays.
"The Wolves" is a subtle, brilliant, howling success.
VSU Theatre & Dance production of "The Wolves" continues 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26; 3 p.m., Feb. 27; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28-March 1, Lab Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts. This production contains adult language and themes; rated R. Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission.
This review is based on the Thursday opening night performance.
