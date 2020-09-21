PLAY REVIEW: VSU Theatre's 'Monsters' about humanity

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – Watching "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" is a different experience.
The Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance production of playwright Qui Nguyen's script is part live theatre, part streaming movie, part unprecedented experience.
VSU Theatre is unable to present traditional live shows because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also hampered traditional rehearsals and created challenges for recording the play.
Melissa Porterfield and a VSU Theatre technical crew experimented with ways to present the show as an edited recording, while keeping everyone safely distanced, while creating a production that feels like it has the spontaneity of a live performance.
For the most part, "Monsters" succeeds on all fronts.
The format – using green screens, drawings, graphics – is especially effective given the play's fantasy theme.
Agnes, a popular high school cheerleader (played by Paige Christoffers), misses her younger sister, Tilly (played by Eliana Feldman), a role-playing gamer killed a year earlier in a traffic accident.
Agnes has the opportunity to learn more about her sister through a journal/Dungeons & Dragons game instructions, left behind by Tilly.
Agnes enters the world of her sister's game but discovers many unknown things about Tilly's life.
The show is performed by a capable student ensemble cast that includes Christoffers, Feldman, Luisa Garrett, Trevor Poli, Magda Roub, Christian Paris, Hope Claybrone, Chloe Ochoa, Dylan Van Slyke, Kalab Quinn, Molly Armstrong, Taylor Gay, Alex Seelmeyer.
While filled with fantasy, the play delves into the tragic loss of a sibling who battled her own demons and insecurities from outside and within. But it does so with humor, compassion and adventure.
"Monsters" is a show about humanity.
"She Kills Monsters" is available for viewing any time through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Call the VSU Box Office, (229) 333-5973, 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls only. The physical box office in VSU Fine Arts Building is not open. The emailed link includes instructions for viewing the show.
