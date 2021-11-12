PLAY REVIEW: VSU Theatre introduces a funny 'Country Wife'

VALDOSTA – Matt Cline and Ian C. Bingham, who play Mr. Horner and Mr. Pinchwife, own "The Country Wife."
They are the stand-out performers in the latest Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance production.
Cline plays the randy Horner who pretends to have a physical challenge so husbands will allow him near enough to seduce their wives. He is successful in his ruse to the point of physical exhaustion.
Bingham plays the cuckolded even before he's a cuckold Pinchwife, who fears men, especially a man with Horner's reputation for salacious behavior, will steal his beautiful, young country wife. He even forces his wife to dress as a boy in a failed attempt to keep men from her.
Cline and Bingham glide through their madcap roles with zeal though with subtleties when need be. They are comedic through timing, voice inflection, physical humor and facial expressions. They are fun to watch every moment on stage. Watch especially for Bingham's scene where he believes he's escorting his sister through a darkened house.
They are backed by a similarly able cast. A large cast that includes wonderful turns by Ella Marroquin as the "country wife" whose head is easily though understandably turned, the truly love-struck Harcourt and Alithea played by Dylan Van Slyke and Paige Christoffers, the foppish Sparkish played by Kalab Quinn, the lusty Lady Fidget played by Nicole Frothingham.
They and the rest of the cast have moments where they shine. Even the crew that conducts multiple scene changes are charged with choreographed scenes of romance and bawdy humor as they move tables and chairs on and off the stage.
Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield, show director, fills the 1675 script of William Wycherley's "The Country Wife" with plenty of comic routines of physical humor.
Porterfield and the creative team of Ruth A. Brandvik, scenic & lighting design; Chalise Ludlow, costume design, makeup and wig design; Zachariah Rosenbaum, sound design; Sarah Liffick, technical director; Morgan Boesch, stage manager; Ian Andersen, fight choreographer, create numerous devices to effectively tell this story.
For example, Wycherley loads his script with several character asides to the audience. Whenever a character speaks directly to the audience, the lighting changes to indicate we are hearing the character's thoughts.
"The Country Wife" earns every letter of its PG rating. One can see why the play was often banned during more puritanical times and one can see where it could be cancelled by our modern, more culturally sensitive times.
The play will likely strike most modern audiences as running too long for our easily distracted times of watching short clips on TikTok. With two acts and an intermission, the play runs about two and half hours plus. But one must recall it was penned as an evening's worth of entertainment when there were no cell phones, no TV, no radio, no streaming services, no mass media, no mass printed books or any of the multitudes of non-stop entertainment options of today.
So, settle in, cast any easily offended sensibilities aside, and sit back for "The Country Wife."
This review is based on the Thursday opening night performance.
“The Country Wife” continues 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Nov. 12-13; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 15-16, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts. NOTE: This production contains mature themes, PG. VSU Theatre encourages wearing masks but they are optional.
