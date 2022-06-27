PLAY REVIEW: 'Sister Act' could be habit forming

VALDOSTA – "Sister Act" brings it all together.
Peach State Summer Theatre opened its third premiere in three weeks with the musical based on the 1990 Whoopi Goldberg movie.
And the PSST! show is a triumph.
"Sister Act" has it all – big voices; bold dance moves; toe-tapping music; colorful costumes; hilarious humor; and even a touch of pathos.
Hank Rion creates a strong finish for his first season as PSST! artistic director. He directed the Rodgers & Hammerstein "Cinderella" season opener and directs "Sister Act."
He pulls the whole thing off with three entertaining shows that have audiences cheering, clapping and laughing throughout the performances and leaping to their feet for standing ovations during curtain calls.
Taavon Gamble is also a triple threat. He directed and choreographed the second PSST! show "Ain't Misbehavin'" and choreographs "Sister Act." The dances are fun and energetic, filled with grace and verve.
The show has many strong performances and memorable moments.
Rebekah Tyson is a wonder in the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier. She sings. She dances. She tells jokes. She mines the depths of a character who finds her purpose leading a group of nuns in song while saving a church. Tyson shines in "Ain't Misbehavin'" too but "Sister Act" is her show and she wears it well.
Justin Parker has a show-stopping moment playing Eddie, the lovelorn cop. "I Could Be That Guy" features great singing, dancing, humor and even on-stage costume changes. Parker pulls them all off, figuratively and literally, with contagious energy. He also has a show-stopping number in "Ain't Misbehavin'" with the powerhouse performance of "Your Feet's Too Big."
Shane Frampton, so magical as the fairy godmother in "Cinderella," is divine as Mother Superior, the nun who doesn't want Deloris hiding from the mob in the convent. Frampton has an unstoppable voice and stage presence.
The entire cast is strong, dynamic and a marvel. Carol Mikkelsen, Valdosta State University professor emerita of music, has a couple of wonderful moments that had audiences laughing and applauding.
David Springfield directs an upbeat and vivacious live orchestra. What many audiences often forget is PSST! has a live audience for each show, each performance. Springfield and his orchestra play live in a room a floor above Sawyer Theatre with the music piped back into the theatre. The orchestra is ironically the unsung heroes of PSST!
"Sister Act" could easily become a habit.
This review is based on the Friday, June 24, opening night performance.
Peach State Summer Theatre's "Sister Act" continues 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, then again 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and continues in rotating repertory with "Cinderella" and "Ain't Misbehavin'" through July 23, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst, or call (229) 259-7770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.