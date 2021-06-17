PLAY REVIEW: PSST! makes a 'Wonderette' return to live theatre

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre's "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" deserves all of the accolades of a traditional review.
But the review must acknowledge other factors than just the performances and production.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes" is the first live theatre experience since the start of the pandemic 15 months ago. So it's good to see old friends at the Sawyer Theatre in the Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
In addition to presenting a performance to a limited live audience, PSST! is live-streaming the production each show date to viewers watching at home. If you're seated at the back of the theatre, you get the full studio audience experience – watching the camera operators at work and seeing the live-stream direction of the show. Which is a pretty neat sidebar to the performance on stage.
And the stage show is fun and colorful with plenty of great hit songs from the 1960s and '70s.
Jenna Najjar, Adrienne B. Griffiths, Brittany Luberda and Mica Dominguez-Robinson play the Marvelous Wonderettes – a female singing group performing for a teacher retirement party in the 1960s followed by their 20th high school reunion in the late 1970s.
"Dream On" is a sequel to "The Marvelous Wonderettes," but audiences don't need to see the first show to fully enjoy the music and characters of the second show.
The four cast members have a great combination of singing voices and comic timing. They also have a strong on-stage rapport and chemistry that makes their decades-long friendship authentic.
Director Hank Rion smartly allows the cast to have fun which is contagious. Choreographer Megan Wheeler keeps the dance steps rhythmic and bold and in line with the moves associated with the dances of each era.
David Springfield leads a talented band of live musicians off stage.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" is a dream come true for a return to live theatre.
The review is based on the Wednesday, June 16, opening night performance.
More information: PSST!’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” plays through June 26, Sawyer Theatre and online. Call the VSU Theatre & Dance / PSST! box office, (229) 253-2914, 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com and are $35 for individual streaming access on a single device, $35 for the live audience experience, and $60 for household streaming access.
