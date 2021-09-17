PLAY REVIEW: Latest VSU Theatre show has subtle, powerful punch

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – Some plays, audiences expect a "performance." Something where the actors dramatically emote, theatrically orate, where the actors' voices, movements, motives are larger than life.
They must "project" – proh-JECT – to be heard, for the language to be understood, for the dialogue to have impact. We want to clap at the end and look at other theatre-goers and say that was a Performance – with a capital P.
Audiences often do this because that's what we expect from live theatre. But if actors spoke, moved or expressed themselves in such fashion in a movie, we would think it over the top. If someone behaved that way in real life, we would likely steer clear of the person.
And that's part of the beauty of "Ugly Lies the Bone."
The Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance play does not lack for drama, it does not lack for theatrics, it does not lack for emotional and humorous impact, it does not lack for performance. But the performances are with a lower-case p – they are subtle and that fuels the performances with power – with a capital P.
The actors inhabit their roles. It never felt like I was watching a performance but rather had been let into the lives of a handful of people. And that's the secret of a masterful performance and masterful direction, especially for audiences weaned on the fly-on-the-wall view provided by television dramas.
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino's script is modern. Set only a decade ago, penned even fewer years ago, she introduces audiences to Jess, an American soldier horribly wounded, body and soul, in Afghanistan. Jess returns to her small hometown in Florida after more than a year of surgery and treatment for her wounds from an improvised explosive device. Her treatment continues with a virtual-reality program.
She returns home at about the same time as the Space Shuttle prepares its final launch. She returns home to her sister and her sister's new boyfriend, an ailing mother and an old love with whom she is unreconciled.
Ferrentino fills the script with emotional drama and cathartic humor – both genuine, both authentic, both seamlessly meshed under the direction of H. Duke Guthrie.
In some shows, directors wisely let their actors go over the top and then rein them in. Here, it feels like Guthrie has asked the actors to start small then build layers of personality and depth into their roles, creating people rather than characters.
Minimalist brush strokes, suggestions rather than declarations, connecting the dots rather than boldly spelling things out, Guthrie pulls audiences into one woman's world and the ripples her return has on the lives immediately around her and subsequently the lives and thoughts of the audiences watching the show.
The entire VSU Theatre creative team brings this show to life: Ruth A. Brandvik, lighting & projection design; Natalie Sorrento, scenic design; Delaiah Harris, makeup design; Ian Andersen, fight choreographer; Chalise Ludlow, costume design; Jolie DesRuisseau, stage manager; Zachariah Rosenbaum, sound design; Sarah Liffick, technical director.
All deserve the standing ovation that greeted the end of the opening night performance.
So does the cast of Alex Seelmeyer, Aysia Williams, Hope Clayborne, Marcus McGhee and Quint Paxton. They create memorable characters without any sturm und drang, gnashing of teeth or pratfalls. Again, they don't so much play characters as they become other people in this play.
Seelmeyer is remarkable as Jess, the injured and scarred combat veteran. Jess no longer believes she is her old self – neither on the inside or the outside. Yet, at her core, she is the same person she has always been – it is that core that has difficulty recognizing the rest of her.
And when Jess finally sees her ailing mother near the end of the show, the encounter is both heartbreaking and uplifting.
Seelmeyer gives a nuanced performance, the shattered pieces held together by the tenacious hope of that inner spirit. Seelmeyer sacrifices for this role but she doesn't bleed all over the stage. She plays a much deeper and quieter game that has a punch that lasts long after leaving the theatre.
“Ugly Lies the Bone” by Lindsey Ferrentino continues 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17-18, 20-21; 3 p.m., Sept.19, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. The show runs just under 90 minutes with no intermission. NOTE: The play contains adult themes and language. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
This review is based on the Thursday evening performance.
