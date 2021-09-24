PLAY REVIEW: Here's a hint: 'Clue' is a funny show

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA — Theatre Guild Valdosta’s “Clue: On Stage” should be fun for people familiar with the popular board game, the 1985 movie or audiences who aren’t familiar with either – though they will miss out on several inside jokes.
But not enough to spoil the evening or the play.
Director Brock Gilliard leads a madcap cast of characters through a maze of intrigue and comedy. He lets his cast play and that playful spirit translates to the audience. He blocked an intricate maze of staging that never fails to cut to the chase for the joke.
The chandelier scene provoked laughter and applause immediately from the audience.
The entire cast has moments to amuse audiences, whether they have only a few minutes on stage before becoming the next victim in an increasing body count in this murder mystery comedy, or if they are on stage almost the entire run of the show.
Allyssa Barber, Devin Brunston, Barry Lyle, Dalton Bell, Amanda Sanderson and Patti Robertson are wonderful as the principal players named for the characters in the “Clue” game: Ms. Scarlett, Mr. Green, Col. Mustard, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Mrs. Peacock respectively.
It’s the mid-1950s and they arrive at Boddy Manor to meet their blackmailer, who has been extorting money from each of them for a variety of indiscretions. As they wander through the mansion, they encounter a growing number of murders while they each suspect one another.
The principal actors revel in the eccentricities and peccadilloes of each character. They have excellent individual moments and work together as a strong ensemble. They keep the show moving as certainly as they are moving through the mansion ... more on that in a moment.
Wadsworth the Butler leads them through this intricate maze of murder and mirth. Bryan Layton shines as Wadsworth. He is hilarious in both delivery of lines and physical humor. Watch for the scene late in the show where he recounts what has already happened ... a wonderful moment.
In many ways, the set designed by Lynnette Kenworthy is as much a character as any actor in the show. It has more than the usual number of doors needed in a farce.
But the walls around several of the doors also swing out to create the illusion of a mansion with several rooms, so characters are not just wandering in and out of stationary doors but doors that change positions.
Given the intricate maneuvers to not only get items on and off the set, but keeping the set moving from one room to the next, the stage crew of David Bass, Laurana Layton, Taylor Sharfner, Kamari Samuels, Abbilyn Burke and Kristina Latham received well-deserved stage attention during curtain call. Kassandra Morris, Heather Dowdy and Brawdy Gupton, assistant director, stage manager and assistant stage manager respectively, all deserve nods. As do all associated with this show.
One small complaint, the intermission seems unnecessary given the show would run a trim 90 minutes without it.
The intermission seems to slow some of the momentum of the first act going into the second act, but given the marathon at a sprint pace for some of the actors and crew, it is probably a necessity to catch a breath.
Opening night attracted a large audience in The Dosta Playhouse with most audience members respecting the mandatory mask rule.
That said, “Clue: On Stage” is a fine return to comedy by Theatre Guild.
Theatre Guild Valdosta’s “Clue: On Stage” continues 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 2; 2 p.m., Sept. 26, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com. Masks are mandatory for audiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.