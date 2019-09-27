PLAY REVIEW: Guild show a 'Tuna' de Force

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA — Clay Lee and Brock Gilliard are unstoppable.
With exception of a brief intermission, both men are in constant motion either performing on stage or changing costumes back stage to become one of the 20 characters they play in the Theatre Guild Valdosta production of "Red, White and Tuna."
Lee and Gilliard play 10 characters each, introducing the Tuna population character by character before entering a rotating whirl of changing back and forth into this multitude of characters.
For Lee, this may be old hat. Theatre Guild Valdosta has produced three of the four two-man "Tuna" plays so far. Lee has performed in all three of the shows and reprises memorable characters again for this production.
This is Gilliard's first on-stage performance in a "Tuna" show but he directed the last Guild "Tuna" production a few years ago. Gilliard is having a busy Theatre Guild season. He played Huckleberry Finn in the season-opening musical "Big River" several weeks ago.
Each actor is amazing in their multiple roles and Lee and Gilliard have strong on-stage chemistry to create tangible relationships between their characters.
They are also just down-right funny, providing a laugh a minute from their appearances in their numerous costumes to the timing and pacing of their lines. They become the population of the small Texas town of Tuna on the Fourth of July.
If anyone doubts the breath-taking planning and work that goes into the costume changes, "Tuna" is one of the rare shows where backstage members take a bow on stage at the end of the show. And it's a well-deserved bow for dressers Ken Hawley, Chani Cochran, Carol Faith Warren and Alijah Patterson.
One can only imagine the comedy during the costume changes backstage.
Lu Williams deserves an ovation for her directorial debut with Theatre Guild. The long-time Guild producer proves she has the chops to orchestrate a show on stage and back stage. She also shows the wisdom of casting with Lee and Gilliard and letting them have fun. That fun easily translates to the audience.
This is a "Tuna" worth catching.
The review is based on the Thursday opening night performance.
Theatre Guild Valdosta's “Red, White and Tuna” continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27, 28; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3-5, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information, reservations: Call (229) 247-8243; or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com
