PLAY REVIEW: 'Big River' worth the trip

VALDOSTA — Theatre Guild Valdosta opens its 31st season with a comical and moving production of the musical “Big River.”
Fueled by the Broadway-country songs of Roger Miller and the smooth-sailing direction of Mary Ann Green, “Big River” keeps to the spirit of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” while finding powerful streams of emotions through the music.
Like "Huckleberry Finn," "Big River" never preaches. It never lectures. It never sermonizes. Like Twain, there are lessons about racism, slavery, freedom, human understanding and basic dignity couched within the framework of satire.
The show opens with several introductory songs, reminding folks of Huck’s adventures with Tom Sawyer, attempts to civilize Huck and the ne’er-do-well intentions of Huck’s drunken father, Pap.
All of these are well-done numbers, from Brock Gilliard's solos as Huck to Rick Patrick’s rip-roaring Pap Finn tune on the “Guv’ment” to Dalton Bell’s comic Tom Sawyer riff with “Hand for the Hog” and the opening company number of “Do You Wanna Go to Heaven?”
Like Twain’s book, the show finds its heart when Huck and the escaped slave Jim unite and begin traveling the Mississippi, the “Big River.”
Gilliard’s Huck and Johnathan Headen’s Jim complement each other. They have a believable rapport — the father-son bond between a black man and a white boy that is the emotional center of the story set in the slavery days of the South. Gilliard's Huck and Headen’s Jim seem to truly care for one another, and the audience can easily care for them.
Gilliard invests his Huck with the street smarts of a boy who has taken care of himself as well as the aw-shucks earnestness of Forrest Gump. With Jim, Headen captures the underlying trick of the character; though Jim is the most put-upon character in both Twain’s original and this musical adaptation, he is also the most dignified human that Huck encounters. Headen maintains Jim’s dignity throughout all of the abuse Jim suffers.
The show is filled with great performances from the ensemble to supporting roles.
Jeff Fulp and Josh Robertson have a wickedly comic turn as the con men known as The King and The Duke. The entire company does an incredible job bringing Twain’s world and characters to life.
However, in certain songs, and with some characters, the cast needs to sing louder. At times, it seems cast members are holding back when they should be belting out these great Roger Miller songs.
The action takes place on a practical and beautiful set designed by Lynnette Kenworthy. She outdoes herself with a set that is river, raft, underground caves, docks, towns, cabins, houses, etc.
Like the mighty Mississippi River, the show's pace meanders at times; the opening night run time with intermission was nearly three and a half hours. But it is never boring.
Overall, "Big River" is worth the trip.
The review is based on the Thursday opening night performance.
Theatre Guild Valdosta production of "Big River" continues 7:30 p.m., Aug. 2-3; 3 p.m., Aug. 4; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8-10, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. Tickets, more information: Call (229) 24-STAGE; or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
