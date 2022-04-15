PLAY REVIEW: '9 to 5' rocks around the clock

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance's "9 to 5" works.
The musical works on all levels: Great characters, funny comedy, spot-on messaging, toe-tapping songs, cheer-out-loud song-and-dance numbers.
The live show is based on the 1980 movie of the same name starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, who also wrote and performed the hit song "9 to 5." Parton makes a special guest appearance during the VSU show.
The storyline is the same as the movie. Three female co-workers become close friends while inadvertently taking down their sexist boss; with him out of the way, they change things for the better at their office set in late 1970s Atlanta. Chalise Ludlow, the show's costume designer, brings that era alive through her wardrobe designs and choices for the cast.
VSU Theatre student performers Hope Clayborne, Suzanne Nelson and Hannah Rose Kramer respectively play those friends, Violet, Doralee and Judy. Violet is the super-capable, long-time office worker who has trained the men who keep leapfrogging her for promotion. Doralee is the boss' secretary who everyone wrongly believes is sleeping with him – because he's told everyone they are having an affair. Judy is the newly divorced woman returning to the workforce.
Clayborne, Nelson and Kramer are great as individual performers with plenty of moments to shine throughout the show; Kramer has an especially powerful voice. But they are even better together as a comedy team and as a singing trio as they dream of ways of doing in Mr. Hart, their boss, played by Ian C. Bingham.
Bingham does a great job creating Franklin Hart Jr., a character audiences will love to hate. Audiences may want to boo Hart but Bingham deserves his well-earned applause.
Another person deserving of plenty of applause and laughs is Savannah Kennedy, who plays Roz, the office snitch who loves Mr. Hart. Kennedy has a show-stopping number, "Heart to Hart," midway through Act I.
The entire ensemble is strong, providing plenty of humor, songs and great dance numbers by choreographer Sarah Wildes Arnett. "9 to 5" is a show that keeps moving from the moment that alarm clock rings at the start of the opening "work day" to the last bow of the curtain call and Arnett offers a variety of bold steps from start to finish.
Joe Mason directs "9 to 5." From the use of Arnett's choreography to the blocking, to the comic timing to allowing the audience to get to know the characters, Mason covers all of the bases while never letting the show's pace flag or waver. The laughs, the songs, the dancing, the message of treat workers right and productivity improves keeps coming and the audience remains engaged throughout the story.
The only hitch: There are some moments when the recorded music seems to overwhelm some voices on stage but this review is based on the dress rehearsal preview performance Wednesday and that has likely been worked out.
"9 to 5" works for its success but the cast, creative team and crew make it look like a dream job.
VSU Theatre & Dance's "9 to 5" continues 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, April 15, 16; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17; 7:30 p.m., April 18-20, Sawyer Theatre, Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. NOTE: This production contains mature themes and language, PG. Reservations, more information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
