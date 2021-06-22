VALDOSTA – Theatre Guild Valdosta is reaching now to a past planned production to present later this year.
As with most things due to the pandemic, the show could not go on last year when Theatre Guild planned to stage "Clue."
The show was postponed then canceled along with the rest of the 2020 community theatre company season.
But some of the players hung in there and "Clue: On Stage" is now part of Theatre Guild Valdosta's 2021 season. While some of the actors cast last year are still available, some are not. So, the production is looking for new actors to fill these roles.
Auditions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Theatre Guild Valdosta, 122 N. Ashley St.
"Ages 16 and up are invited to audition," according to the Guild. "Ages listed for each character are suggested stage ages only."
Available roles include:
– Wadsworth (Male, 30+): A traditional British butler in every sense: uptight, formal and “by the book.” He is the driving force in the play.
– Miss Scarlet (Female, 25+): A dry, sardonic D.C. madam who is more interested in secrets than sex.
– The Motorist: A benign gentleman who rings the wrong doorbell.
– Chief of Police: A cop who helps save the day.
– Backup Cop: A backup for the chief.
– Mr. Boddy: A mobster-type fella. A dark cloud follows this guy wherever he goes.
– The Broken Down Car Cop: A “Regular Joe.”
Once selected, there is a wait of a couple of months before rehearsals begin. Full rehearsals begin Aug. 15, though the cast will get together a few times during July.
The show is scheduled to run Sept. 23-26 and Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Theatre Guild provides a plot summary: "The classic board game is brought to life in 'Clue: On Stage.' Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases – Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet. Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit among criminals. Contains adult humor and mild violence."
For more information: Contact the show director, Brock Gilliard, bagilliard@live.com.
