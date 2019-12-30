Plastic Surgery Associates goes premium at chamber

VALDOSTA — Although new members of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, Plastic Surgery Associates jumped in with two feet joining at the premium level.
Owned and led by Dr. Sonya Merriman, Plastic Surgery Associates is committed to “providing high-quality services and care,” chamber officials said. “They fulfill the need of both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery to those in South Georgia and North Central Florida.”
Merriman has been in practice for 28 years, 24 of which have been with Plastic Surgery Associates.
Some of the practice’s lesser known amenities fall within its business-within-a-business, the Aesthetic Center, which encompasses all non-surgical practices such as Botox, skin rejuvenation and laser hair removal.
“These procedures have been a part of our practice for years, but we have recently started our rebranding of the aesthetic center to let our patients know everything we provide,” Merriman said.
Offering procedures both surgical and non-surgical sets Plastic Surgery Associates apart from its competitors, chamber officials said.
“We are able to evaluate you from start to finish, providing the entire package,” said Mandy Parks, practice administrator.
The employees of Plastic Surgery Associates boast exceptional credibility. In addition to Dr. Merriman’s credentials, the aestheticians work closely under board certified surgeons, which is unique for a med-spa.
While customer service and quality practice will always be top priority, community involvement and connection ranks high on Plastic Surgery Associate’s list and played a part in its decision to join the chamber at the third highest level, chamber officials said.
“We were looking for more networking opportunities and a chance to be around other business owners,” Merriman said.
For this reason, Merriman said she is most looking forward to attending future Business After Hours events.
Parks said she is most excited about exploring different outlets it had yet to utilize, such as joining the chamber’s certified military friendly program.
“Certified military friendly is great for our marketing. It is helping us reach a different demographic we had been hoping to target,” Parks said.
For more information on Plastic Surgery Associates, call (229) 242-3002 or visit 230 Northside Drive.
