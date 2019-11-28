VALDOSTA – The Greater Lowndes Planning Commission met for its regular meeting earlier this week.
For Lowndes County, members voted to recommend approval to rezone parcels owned by Frank's Wrecking Company to make it in compliance to combine three parcels for possible modifications, said Molly Stevenson, Lowndes County engineering/planning technician.
Other approved recommendations for the county included a request to rezone 2.5 acres of a five-acre property at 6529 Skipper Bridge Road to combine it with property owned to the south of the parcel; a request was made to rezone more than 78 acres from low-density residential to estate-agricultural at 2686 Loch Laurel Road; and a request to rezone two parcels at 2180 New Statenville Highway, effectively subdividing a piece of the owner's property, Stevenson said.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will vote on the recommendations at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex.
For Hahira, the commission voted to recommend approval for a 24-hour fitness center at 102 W. Main St. in downtown.
The Hahira City Council will vote on the recommendation at 6 p.m., Dec. 5, at the Hahira Courthouse.
For the City of Valdosta, members voted to recommend approval for several amendments to the Land Development Regulations and a rezoning for a QuikTrip Travel Center, 1394 St. Augustine Road. The planned location would feature 20 gasoline pumps and eight diesel pumps for tractor-trailers, said Matt Martin, Valdosta planning and zoning administrator.
Valdosta City Council will vote on the recommendation 5:30 p.m., Dec. 5, at Valdosta City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.