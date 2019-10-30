VALDOSTA – Tommy Willis was skeptical over the City of Valdosta wanting to rezone a property.
"So the city is sticking their noses into someone else's business," Willis, a Greater Lowndes Planning Commission member, asked.
The commission held its monthly meeting Monday evening at the Lowndes County South Health District administrative office.
Members discussed and approved several rezoning projects around Remerton, Valdosta and Hahira, but the main debate regarded a request to rezone a property from a residential designation with conditions into one without any conditions.
The property, located at 405 and 407 Pine Tree Road, was originally rezoned in 2014 to build an apartment complex but that complex never came to fruition, said Matt Martin, planning and zoning administrator.
Martin said the request was to remove the conditions, despite no current plans to develop the property.
The point of conflict about the rezoning concerned the City of Valdosta requesting to remove the conditions, not the owners. The city is legally allowed to make the request and was required to notify the owners, Martin said.
The commission went above and beyond the requirements by contacting the two owners, who live in Moultrie and California, by email and certified letters, Martin said.
Willis still had concerns over the city asking for the rezoning.
"I just don't like the city requesting this without the owners' request," he said.
Willis made a motion to deny the request, but without a second, the motion died.
Ultimately, the rezoning was approved with Willis and Chris Webb, commission member from the City of Dasher, voting in opposition.
Other matters included approval for a new construction of an administrative building for a battered women's shelter in Remerton. The new administrative building, which is located at 1807 Plum St., will require final action by the Remerton City Council at its meeting 5:30 p.m., Nov. 11.
The commission also approved a request for a Conditional Use Permit for an appointment-only nail salon in the city. The nail salon, located at 2918 N. Oak St., will require final action by the Valdosta City Council at its meeting 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7.
