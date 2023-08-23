LAKE PARK — Drivers through Lake Park Wednesday morning may have seen an alarming sight — an airplane on U.S. 41 with deputies and an ambulance alongside — but the situation was not nearly so dire.
An antique plane was being being moved by trailer from private property to the Veterans of Foreign Wars site on the south edge of Valdosta with deputy escorts, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“It’s heading to a museum somewhere,” he said. “No crash landing.”
When the plane was dragged over the railroad tracks at U.S. 41 / Lake Park Boulevard, a tire blew, the sheriff said.
The plane and trailer were dragged off to one side of the road to await repairs when an ambulance crew just happened along and stopped to see what was going on, Paulk said.
By noon, the plane was back on the road again, heading to its destination on U.S. 41.
