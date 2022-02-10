VALDOSTA — Pinwheels Quilting is asking for community support as they once again compete in ByAnnie.com’s Local Quilt Shop Contest. This annual contest is geared toward supporting local economies and the timeless tradition of sewing.
Each year sewists around the world vote for their favorite local quilt shops and share what makes them special.
The business, and any other local quilt shops, must garner community support for a chance to win major prizes that can help Pinwheels Quilting to thrive, as well as develop their reputation among the community.
Vote for your favorite shop in ByAnnie’s 5th Annual Local Quilt Shop Contest by using the following URL. Voting is open through Feb. 28.
Voting link: www.LQSContest.com/VOTE
Organizers said in a press release, "Quilt shops are the lifeblood of a community and are important because they offer classes, resources, and inspiration for millions of dedicated sewists."
The release said that according to recent data gathered by Premier Needle Arts, there are 85 million people who actively engage in crafts and creative projects. They generate $35 billion in sales annually to stimulate economies and keep creativity alive. The release stated that 10 to 12 million of these creatives are active quilters. A
For more details email info@pinwheelsquilting.com.
