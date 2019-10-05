VALDOSTA — Pink is more than a color.
The color pink is synonymous with breast cancer awareness.
The Pearlman Cancer Center at South Georgia Medical Center, 209 Pendleton Drive will set the scene beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The center sponsors the annual Pink Party, which brings breast cancer survivors together. It is held in partnership each year with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.
Breast cancer survivor Lawanna Barron – also a member of SGRHO – originated the party years ago.
It has gained so much popularity that organizers had to relocate the party from the SGMC cafeteria to the front lobby at Pearlman.
For Alison King, survivor and two-time attendee, the purpose of the gathering lies in the bonding that takes place.
“We just want to be together and talk, chat it out, and just be excited for one another,” she said. “If you ever get a group that have kind of shared the same experience, that’s what you want to do.”
She said she is able to build a sisterhood with the other guests.
That kind of fellowship was what Barron had in mind when creating the concept, said Ellen Woodard, oncology social worker for Pearlman.
She said Barron’s story centers on feelings of loneliness during her battle with breast cancer.
“She said we need to talk about this; we need to get together,” Woodard said. “That’s the whole purpose is just to meet one another.”
While Pink Party guests are predominately women, male survivors are invited, as well.
The Pearlman Cancer Center readied for the party by hosting a decorative pumpkin contest. Entries currently adorn the center’s lobby.
A mastectomy fitter, who makes specialized bras for mastectomy surgical patients, will provide information at the event.
A pink runway will lend itself to a fashion show for attendees. The Sharper Brothers will provide music.
The Valdosta Fire Department Pink Heals fire truck will arrive for guests to sign.
There will be a photo booth. Light refreshments will be served.
Organizers ask guests RSVP by Oct. 11 and wear pink.
Call (229) 630-2683 to participate in the Survivors Fashion Show. Call (229) 259-4616 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.