VALDOSTA – One may not expect to see a group of people gathered to cheer on ping pong balls casually floating down Paradise River inside Splash Island at Wild Adventures Theme Park but that's exactly what took place Saturday afternoon.
Why the cheering?
For people whose ping pong ball made it through the funnel system set up at the end of the river first, there was a series of sponsored prizes with the grand prize being a choice between $2,000 cash or a one-year lease on a 2020 Nissan Versa from TKO Nissan, which also donated the ping pong balls.
The race itself was a unique way to raise funds for the Miracle League of Valdosta, an organization that allows children and adults with disabilities to participate in sports programs, said Andy Gibbs, founder and league director.
Ping pong balls were sold for either $5 per ball, $25 for six, $50 for 12 or $100 for 25. There was no limit to how many balls a person could purchase and orders could be placed online in the days leading up to the event.
Gibbs wanted a way to gain support for the league even during COVID, making an outdoor race in an open space such as Wild Adventures perfect for both fun and social distancing.
More than 20 area businesses and restaurants provided prizes for the event.
All 1,000 available ping pong balls were sold for the race with 100% of the proceeds going to help pay for the Miracle League field and facilities and help give children and adults scholarships to play baseball, organizers said.
Mayor Scott James Matheson played the role of both mayor and emcee for the day, noting he admires the organization.
While Gibbs said COVID threw a wrench into some of the previous fundraising plans, Miracle League still has a few more things in the works.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
