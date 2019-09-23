VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary School and Greater Lowndes Coalition Highway Safety will be joining schools from around the world to observe International Walk to School Day, Oct. 2.
The Valdosta Fire Department, Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta City/Lowndes County government and community will participate, organizers said.
Participates will gather 7 a.m. at the Mildred Hunter Center, 509 S. Fry St.; walk to begin 7:10 a.m., school officials said. Approximately 75 students from Pinevale Elementary School will walk to school Wednesday, Oct. 2, along with parents, teachers and community leaders.
In the U.S., International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 4,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. will join children and adults in 40 countries around the world.
Walk to School events work to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools an the broader community, school officials said.
